Julius Randle trade speculation: Should Phoenix Suns trade for New York Knicks forward?

Would Julius Randle be a good fit with the Phoenix Suns?

With Kevin Durant returning to the Brooklyn Nets, NBA trade speculation surrounding the Phoenix Suns has shifted to other players.

The New York Knicks' Julius Randle is one of the players whose name comes up in a lot of the speculation.

Several NBA writers have written about Randle's potential fit in Phoenix and what the Suns might have to give up to acquire the former All-Star forward.

Should the Suns trade with the Knicks for Randle?

SB Nation: Phoenix Suns should pursue Julius Randle

It writes: "Sam Cooper at the Timeline Podcast has been half joking that Julius Randle would make a good plan B to Durant, and I tend to agree, but only if the Suns don’t feel confident in Cam Johnson taking a leap and being ready to start. Yes I know, Randle had quite the regression to the mean in 2021-22 after his All-NBA season prior, but he wouldn’t be the first, second, or possibly even third option on the Suns, so a different level of expectations could yield more fruitful results."

VOTE: Should the #Suns attempt to trade for the #Knicks' Julius Randle? (How would he fit? What would trade cost Phoenix?: https://t.co/Jnl7KVnOiW) @azcentral — azcentral sports (@azcsports) August 26, 2022

Heavy Sports: Julius Randle could help Suns in championship chase

Mark Nilon has Phoenix giving the Knicks Dario Saric, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig, a 2023 first-round pick and a pick swap for Randle.

He writes: "Now, for those of you who are familiar, Randle is not necessarily someone who fits the bill of being a 'post-up' player, as he’s often found passing up back-downs for his preferred mid-range game, where he hoisted 350 shot attempts in comparison to 316 when at the rim last season. However, with his intimidating six-foot-eight, 249-pound frame, the man has the size and strength necessary to be a dominant force down low. Considering Phoenix already has two primary ball-handlers such as Chris Paul and Devin Booker, it could force the big man’s hand into relinquishing his desire to serve as a point-forward and, instead, play more to his size in hopes of aiding in their attempts to get over the hump and win a title."

NBA Analysis: Julius Randle could be perfect fit on Phoenix Suns roster

James Piercey has Phoenix giving New York Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and a first round pick for Randle.

He writes: "Again, the Suns appear to be a piece away from a championship. They’ll be hoping Randle is the piece with this deal. Whether he can be will depend on whether he can regain his 2020-21 form. If he can, he could be the perfect fit for this roster. After all, Randle was one of the best floor-spacing forwards in the NBA that season. If he’s connecting from deep at an elite level, he’ll improve the Suns’ floor-spacing while providing them with an invaluable secondary playmaker at the same time."

Fansided: Would Suns be interested in Julius Randle?

Desmond Novack suggests the Suns getting Randle in exchange for Dario Saric, Jae Crowder and a 2024 first-round pick as well as a 2025 second-round pick.

He writes: "I doubt the Suns would be willing to move players like Mikal Bridges or even Cam Johnson for Randle. However, the Knicks still could get some value in the form of cap space from expiring contracts such as Jae Crowder, which probably won’t happen knowing his history with the Knicks. Or maybe even Dario Saric combined with the contract of Landry Shamet, although I personally would not trade for any of these players due to their fit and the log jam at their positions."

Sports Illustrated: Would Suns trade for Julius Randle?

Donnie Druin writes of a proposed deal with the Knicks: "Randle made the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, and averaged 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season. Randle will turn 28-years-old in November and is under contract for the next three years (with a player option heading into 2025). Would Phoenix do this trade? Probably not. The Suns are considered to be one of the few top contenders in the league with all of their draft capital, and it's doubtful Randle is the guy they're willing to break that mold for. The team may be more inclined to use their $10.49 million MLE in free agency rather than give up assets, although the Suns may not say no to dishing the Crowder/Shamet contracts out."

Valley of the Suns: Julius Randle a risk worth taking for Phoenix Suns

Peter O'Keefe writes: "There’s further risk here for the Suns given they’d be committing themselves to more long term money – Randle is starting a four year, $117 million deal. Who knows if owner Robert Sarver would even be willing to commit to that. It’s probably a risk worth taking though if the Knicks agreed to it. Phoenix need a point-of-difference, a variable to what they had last season despite the regular season success. Randle could provide that, with he, Ayton, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges presenting as a fascinating starting five heading into next season."

Social media reacts to Phoenix Suns speculation surrounding Julius Randle

People had very different thoughts on the Suns potentially trading with the Knicks for Julius Randle on social media:

If you’re the Suns, Julius Randle is your best option currently.



He’s your best ceiling-raiser, and now is your chance to buy low. He gives you the shot creating and rebounding that you need.



And if the Suns are great at anything, it’s getting the most out of their players. — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) August 23, 2022

took a crack at this. quick breakdown:



- Knicks get their star, shed Randle while the Suns assist with draft comp



- Jazz get the young piece they covet, their boatload of picks + remain a contender once Saric unlocks Payne



- Suns get literally everything they need pic.twitter.com/RRL0W9MyZF — z (@ZakMarcinNBA) August 25, 2022

Hard pass. Randle is not a good fit in PHX. Terrible three point shooter last season… Can score in iso but at the cost of ball movement… He’s not a good defender. He’s a name but there are many reasons NYK want to trade a player a year removed from being an all star. — Dan (@GenericSunsFan) August 26, 2022

The reason why a Julius Randle trade works so well is because I don’t think it would take anything more than salary filler.



If the Knicks and Jazz are making a Donovan Mitchell trade, the Jazz would probably prefer if the Suns just took him off their hands. — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) August 24, 2022

Zero chance Suns trade for Randle. Makes too much, has 3 years after this one, had a bad szn last year, and would just clog up paint for book, ayton, etc. no way they do that. A guy like Harrison Barnes with fewer years and more malleability on the wing is possible. — Sunburst forever (@SunderousDunks) August 23, 2022

We kinda…need Julius Randle, don’t we? — Suns Stan Account ☀️ (@SUNSTAN13) August 25, 2022

Julius Randle is the PF the Suns need. #Suns — AZ Sports Fan (@Skywalker_2023) August 25, 2022

The idea of Julius Randle in a Suns uniform makes me want to vomit. Please, no. — Dave Ackerman (@dmackerman) August 23, 2022

Do you think the Suns should try to trade for the Knicks' Julius Randle?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

