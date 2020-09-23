Julio Urías moved to Dodgers bullpen for Wednesday's game; Joe Kelly to start

The Dodgers moved scheduled starter Julio Urías to the bullpen in a continued effort to prepare for the postseason. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers announced a late starting pitching change for Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, shifting scheduled starter Julio Urías to the bullpen in a continued effort to prepare for postseason potentialities.

Right-hander Joe Kelly will start instead, his first start since 2016 following 206 consecutive relief appearances. Manager Dave Roberts said Kelly would throw only one inning.

Urías, meanwhile, is slated to enter from the bullpen later in the game as “the bulk guy,” according to Roberts.

It was a decision made with next week’s best-of-three wild card round in mind. The Dodgers know Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler will pitch Games 1 and 2, though they haven’t decided on the order yet. If the series reaches a third game, the team’s options are far more varied.

They could start Urías, who has a 3-0 record and 3.49 ERA this year despite his season-long struggles in first innings. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are also in contention for a potential Game 3 start. Depending on how the series unfolds, a bullpen game including some mixture of those three might not be out of the question either.

Only one thing is clear: At least two of Urías, May and Gonsolin will come out of the bullpen if they are to pitch in that opening round. And entering Wednesday, Urías was the only member of that trio yet to make a relief appearance this year.

“We don’t know how it’s going to play out, as far as the postseason,” Roberts said, describing Wednesday’s late pitching change as a way “to give Julio an opportunity to potentially pitch out of the ‘pen. To feel it more recently is a good way to prepare.

"For him to go out of the ‘pen and see the rhythm of that is only going to be beneficial.”

Roberts said the team could do the same thing again with May and Gonsolin before the end of the regular season Sunday as a way to “continue keeping our options open while preparing these guys.”

For Urías, this routine is nothing new.

Last season, the left-hander started in only eight of his 37 outings and came out of the bullpen in each of his final eight appearances of the regular season — a precursor to his three relief appearances in the NLDS.

After returning from a year-long shoulder injury late in the 2018 season, Urías made three regular-season relief appearances in preparation for a World Series run that saw him pitch out of the bullpen seven times.

And after spending the majority of his rookie 2016 season in the Dodgers’ rotation, Urías made one relief appearance in late September and another in the NLDS before starting Game 4 of the NLCS.

Though all 10 of Urías’ outings this year entering Wednesday had been starts, Roberts on Tuesday acknowledged the 24-year-old’s postseason role “remains to be seen.”

“As a starter, he continues to get better, for me, in the last couple turns,” Roberts added. “As a reliever, we’ve seen where in short bursts, an inning or two, to then come back and pitch a day later, the value of that. We have some good options.”