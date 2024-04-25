JuJu Watkins follows Caitlin Clark as the face of women’s college basketball

In this episode of Podcast P, NBA star Paul George is joined by JuJu Watkins, the USC guard and 2024 National Freshman of the Year. With Caitlin Clark moving to the WNBA and the Indiana Fever, Watkins is in position to become the face of women’s college basketball alongside Paige Bueckers of UConn.

Paul George talked with JuJu about her first NCAA Tournament experience with the USC Trojans and her amazing 51-point game against Stanford, and how she wants to improve her game. Also, Paul George gave JuJu some advice on how to juggle life on and off the court and how to develop her pace during a game. There’s a lot for JuJu to learn, but there’s also a lot of help arriving at USC in the form of the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2024. JuJu is going to make her teammates better, and her teammates are going to make JuJu better. All of this will elevate JuJu’s profile in the women’s game next season.

