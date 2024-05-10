Juju Watkins discusses growth of women’s basketball, USC’s future

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Chestnut sat down with USC freshman All-American JuJu Watkins in a wide-ranging conversation. JuJu Watkins talked about her game, the growth of women’s basketball, the rise of women’s sports on a broader level, and her predictions for USC next season.

Watkins was the top recruit in her high school class. Unsurprisingly, she burst onto the scene with the Trojans as a freshman. JuJu posted huge numbers in her first collegiate season: 27.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 40.1 FG%.

JuJu Watkins has put USC women’s basketball back on the map. She led the Women of Troy to the Elite Eight of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament, where they ended up falling short against UConn. USC reached both the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight for the first time in school history since 1994. The Trojans went to places they hadn’t reached in 30 years. USC was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986. The Trojans hosted NCAA Tournament games at the Galen Center for the first time in school history.

