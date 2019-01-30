JuJu Smith-Schuster wants Steelers to 'stop all the bull----' and win a Super Bowl

JuJu Smith-Schuster is done with Pittsburgh’s constant drama. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a kid at heart. He plays video games late into the night, rides his bike to practice and just generally is feeling freshly 22.

At the conclusion of his second year in the league, both with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s taking the mature road and telling everyone around him to quit it with the drama so they can come together for the same goal.

Smith-Schuster’s dream world roster

Smith-Schuster was on the “RapSheet and Friends” podcast with Ian Rapoport, who dropped a clip of the conversation Wednesday afternoon. It starts with a question about the Steelers’ current roster situation which includes:

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster dropped by RapSheet & Friends & weighed in on Antonio Brown: “For me, it’s more like, ‘Let's keep the guys on the team and let’s win the Super Bowl.' Let’s stop all the bull****.” Full deal later on the pod, but a clip: https://t.co/dkXgQjr19w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2019





That’s a lot to deal with for anyone in the Steelers locker room and Smith-Schuster has some simple thoughts.

“I really don’t have control of that (the roster). In my dream world, what would I have? I would have Le’Veon Bell at running back with James Conner. I’d have A.B. stay on the other side. And win the Super Bowl with the guys that we have, the guys that we keep. “Obviously it’s tough, situations like that, where you can’t control. … For me, it’s more so: Let’s keep the guys on the team and let’s win the Super Bowl. Let’s stop all the bull—-.”

The Steelers (9-6-1) missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and did so after starting 7-2-1. Drama marred the season from the get-go with Bell sitting out and fittingly closed it with Brown sitting out.

Becoming the No. 1 guys

Formerly operating with the Killer Bs, the Steelers might have to turn to the Js: James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster. (If something crazy happens, the back-up quarterback is fittingly Joshua Dobbs.)

Conner took a hold of the starting running back spot with Bell out, rushing for 973 yards with 12 touchdowns and an AFC Offensive Player of the Month award. He had 55 catches for 497 yards and a score in 13 games.

Smith-Schuster continued the strong start to his career with 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his second season. Brown had 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns as the primary target.

If Brown is traded, a large possibility at this point, he’ll have more responsibility next year as the No. 1 receiver.

Smith-Schuster told Fox Sports Undisputed that as a kid he always wanted to be a No. 1 and if that’s what happens, he’ll be ready.

“Obviously I’d prefer AB stay on the team, be on the other side. You think about the numbers that we put up … I think it’s unbelievable. Like you said if the opportunity does come, arise, I’m definitely going to embrace it and take that role.”

While Smith-Schuster wants all the drama to cease, it has taught him about the business side of football and that experience may come into play down the road.

“It’s opened up my eyes,” Smith-Schuster said on the podcast. “Just because the situation with [Le’Veon Bell], the whole money situation. It opened up my eyes from that point of view. And the situation with A.B. obviously that’s stuff that he’s dealing with, and that’s what they have to handle. I’m just focused on my campaign, how I can get better and increase my role.”

Unfortunately money always creates drama and problems, whether there’s more of it or not.

