JUCO golf: IHCC finishes third in regular-season finale

Apr. 18—SYLVANIA, Oh. — The fourth-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team took home its fourth consecutive top-three finish, and seventh of the year, after placing third overall at the Highland Meadows Intercollegiate. The Warriors posted a six-under-par 852 as the lone junior college program at the competition.

Competing in a field of 11 programs, 10 from the NCAA Division I level, the Warriors produced round scores of 284-271-291 to finish under par as a team for the second time in the last three events. Indian Hills was led by sophomores Gaspar Glaudas and Jose Carletta, both of whom tied for seventh overall with a three-under-par 210.

The Warriors posted a tournament-best 13-under-par in the second round to finish with the team's best round score of the year. Indian Hills took home a third-place finish behind first-place University of Minnesota with a 19-under-par followed by tournament host Miami University (Ohio) with a 10-under-par three-round total.

Glaudas, the top-ranked golfer in the nation, produced his eight consecutive tournament under par after posting round scores of 70-67-73. The sophomore, who has been named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list, has led the Warriors in eight consecutive tournaments and has now totaled 13 rounds in the 60's this year, including four-straight events with a second round score in the 60's.

Carletta played his most competitive golf of the year with a season-low three-under-par. Carletta shot bookend rounds of 71 to go along with a 68 in the second round, the sophomore's best mark of the year.

Matias Koropeski tied for 18th overall for the Warriors with an even-par 213 over the course of the two-day event. Koropeski opened the event with a first round of 70 before firing a season-low 68 in the second round.

Emilio Arellano Llamas tied for 28th overall for the Warriors with a three-over-par 216. Arellano also contributed to the Warriors' stellar second round with a 68, the freshman's best round of the 2024 campaign.

Arellano Lamas and Koropeski both led the Warriors with a team-high 10 birdies over the three rounds of action.

Sophomore Shinju Aoki rounded out the team scoring for the Warriors with an eight-over-par 221.

The Warriors, defending National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Men's Golf national champions, will now turn their attention to postseason play with the upcoming NJCAA Central District Championship. Action tees off at the Tiffany Greens Golf Club in Kansas City, Missouri on Apr. 29.