JU Dolphins finally break through with an ASUN victory after some high drama at Swisher Gym

Jacksonville University’s first ASUN victory of the season on Thursday was a drama in three acts.

And it wasn’t over until sophomore forward and Jackson graduate Stephon Payne III blocked a layup by Queens’ leading scorer, Deyton Arbury with six seconds left and Kalib Mathews, who played only the final 1:09 for the Royals when two players fouled out, missed a hurried dunk at the buzzer to preserve the Dolphins’ 79-77 victory in their first home conference game of the season at Swisher Gym.

“Sometimes the guys got discouraged,” JU coach Jordan Mincy said, referring to the Dolphins trailing by as many as 14 points with less than 12 minutes left in the physical, sometimes sloppy but entertaining game. “But the one thing we did was show some fight. I think they showed we can win games like that.”

Jacksonville University junior guard Gyasi Powell (10), playing last week against the University of North Florida, scored 19 poiints in Thursday's 79-77 victory over Queens.

Junior guard Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate, said the game may prove to be a turning point after the Dolphins (10-8, 1-3 in the ASUN) lost their first three conference games, all on the road.

“That game gave us some lessons on things that we can’t do and some things we can fix and can do,” said Powell, who scored 19 points. “It makes us more battle-tested.”

The two teams combined for 56 fouls (28 each) and 83 free throws (JU was 29 of 40, Queens was 21 of 43). The Dolphins shot 41.5 percent and the Royals 39.7 percent.

Act 1: The Dolphins fall behind

Queens, a quick and pesky defensive team that wants to push the tempo to a dizzying pace, jumped on the Dolphins in the first half, using a 15-0 run to pull away from a 17-17 tie.

After Powell’s 3-pointer with 7:02 left in the half, the Dolphins didn’t score for nearly five minutes until Powell connected on another shot from beyond the arc. But the Royals (7-12, 1-3) went to the locker room with a 37-26 lead.

JU turned the ball over 15 times in the first half – all on live-ball steals by Queens, led by Asbury (five steals for the game) and A.J. McKee (four), who poked balls loose, stripped JU players of their dribble, stepped in front of passes and dove for every free ball.

The Royals turned the turnovers into 11 points, which was their margin at the break.

Mincy gave his team a challenge in the locker room.

“I told them if they weren’t going to be motivated to go upstarts and take it, then stay there,” he said. “I wasn’t going to be home runs ... just a bunch of singles.”

Act 2: JU pulls ahead

Queens gradually built their lead to 55-41 with 11:37 left but Mincy’s ploy to keep attacking the rim started to pay off with foul trouble for the Royals – who also lost their touch at the foul line.

The Dolphins chipped away and then after Queens’ lead was down to 60-53 with 6:54 left, JU pounced, going on a 16-0 run that turned it into a 69-60 lead with 1:48 left on a 3-pointer by Robert McCray (28 points). Nine of the 16 points came from the foul line, out of 10 attempts, and McCray scored eight of the points during the run.

Jacksonville University sophomore guard Robert McCray V led the Dolphins with 28 points in Thursday's 79-77 victory over Queens.

During the same stretch, Queens missed six consecutive free throws, two on the front end of one-and-ones.

JU stretched the lead to 71-61 when McCray made two more foul shots. At that point, the Dolphins had connected on 17 of 19 free throws in the second half.

Act III: Barely holding on

Nothing was over at that point.

A three-point play by McKee (21 points) and 3-pointers from the top of the key on back-to-back possessions by Queens center B.J. McLaurin led a 13-4 run for the Royals to shave JU's margin to one point, 75-74 with 34 seconds left.

Powell made a pair of free throws with 25 ticks left, Albury (23 points) made one of two, and Powell then made only one of two as Queens kept fouling to get the ball back.

Bryce Cash scored on a layup with 7.5 seconds to cut the lead to 79-77 and Powell was immediately fouled again. He missed the back end, setting the stage for a frenzied finish.

Payne blocked his third shot of the game on Albury’s layup and Mathews missed the potential game-tying dunk at the buzzer.

“The one thing about Queens that makes them so challenging is you’re never out of the game but at the same time they’re never out of the game because they play at such a fast tempo,” Mincy said. “They force you to play at that speed. You feel like if you’re down 6-8 points you have to hurry your offense up to stay in pace with them.”

But the second-half strategy to hit singles worked.

“Our guys did a great job putting pressure on the rim and trying to get to the free throw line.” Mincy said. “We almost lost that lead but there are some things we can show them on film that will help us grow.”

Powell also said playing the first home game in 20 days helped.

“Back in front of our home fans ... they gave us some juice,” he said.

JU had season highs in free throws attempted and made. The Dolphins also had only six turnovers in the second half and just one in the last five minutes.

UNF tops Kennesaw; teams will swap opponents

The Dolphins will play host to Kennesaw at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Owls lost to North Florida 84-75 at UNF Arena on Thursday.

UNF (10-9, 3-1) is in a four-way tie for second in the ASUN, a game behind Eastern Kentucky, with Kennesaw, Stetson and Central Arkansas.

UNF junior guard Chaz Lanier had 25 points, six rebounds and four assists and senior forward Jake van der Heijden had 17 points off the bench and made 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Senior forward Dorian James and senior guard Nate Lliteras had 12 points each.

The Ospreys will play Queens at 5 p.m., the second half of a doubleheader at UNF Arena. The UNF and JU women will play game one of their River City Rumble at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville survives wild game against Queens; North Florida tops Kennesaw