J.T. Poston hangs on for first PGA Tour win at Wyndham Championship

J.T. Poston, who didn't make a bogey all week, held on Sunday to grab his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

If there was ever a time to pick up his first PGA Tour win, it was now.





J.T. Poston held on to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, the final regular-season tournament of the year, thanks to a bogey-free 8-under 62.

Poston — who had racked up two top-10 finishes earlier this year at the RBC Heritage and the Desert Classic — made three birdies on his front nine and an incredible eagle on the par-5 5th to jump to the front of the pack at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. He pulled ahead with three birdies on the back nine and finished with three-straight pars to fend off Byeong Hun An and Webb Simpson to pick up his maiden victory.

An had a shot on the final hole to force a playoff, though didn’t make it easy on himself. The South Korean — who was also looking for his first Tour win — was just one back on the tee, though pulled his drive into the trees. While he successfully made it out and landed his approach on the green, his birdie putt to force the playoff went long.

Poston, who started the day three back from An, didn’t make a single bogey all week at the Wyndham Championship. He’s the first to accomplish that feat on Tour since 1974, and is now the 14th first-time winner on Tour this season.

Simpson finished in second place at 21-under, thanks to a 5-under 65. An, who bogeyed No. 18, finished in third. Viktor Hovland, who would have secured his PGA Tour card with a second-place finish or better, came in fourth.

The Wyndham Championship marked the last regular season event of the PGA Tour season. The FedExCup Playoffs will start on Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, and will feature the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings. Poston’s win jumped him 56 spots to No. 27 in the FedExCup standings.

