Jowon Briggs highlights 8 Cincinnati Bearcats heading to Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas

Eight players who suited up for the University of Cincinnati's first Big 12 football team will attempt to impress NFL teams when they take part in Big 12 Pro Day this week in Frisco, Texas.

The Bearcats are among 137 prospects who will participate in the event at Ford Center at The Star, a facility shared by the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL Network will broadcast from Big 12 Pro Day on Thursday and Friday from 8-9 p.m. Eastern time.

2024 Big 12 Pro Day presented by @Join_AFReserve



Official Attendees from @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/yF7skGnMrL — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 20, 2024

Of UC's would-be pros, 2023 Bearcat team captain Jowon Briggs would appear to be the best bet to see in the NFL with current ratings projecting him anywhere from a seventh-round pick to being an undrafted free agent. While that doesn't sound promising, just a year ago Ivan Pace was bypassed in every round, eventually signing a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Pace had an outstanding rookie season with 102 tackles, 53 solo and 2.5 sacks.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Jowon Briggs (0) pressures Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) in their game last Oct. 21 at Nippert Stadium.

Briggs at 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, could turn heads when he works out Saturday. He started the final 25 games of his career and was All-AAC First Team and Big 12 honorable mention.

Briggs could threaten Big 12/Bearcat bench press marks

The players bench press 225 pounds as many times as they can with Briggs capable of doing it 34 or more times. He's aware of someone this year doing 39 reps.

"I think I hold the record at UC still," Briggs said. "When I came out of Walnut Hills (High) I did at least 30. I've been working out since fifth grade, working out every day, getting up early. It's one of those things that's always been in me, even before college football. It's something I like doing."

Briggs brings discipline

In addition to changing offenses, he changes diapers. Briggs is 23, married and has three children ages 3, 2 and not quite a year. He's multi-talented as an accomplished singer and despite his size, can exist on one meal per day.

"If I eat once a day, I'm around 304," he said. "If I eat twice a day I'd be 310. If I eat three meals a day, I'd probably be 315 on average."

On that regimen, he got down to 297 last fall but recently has rewarded himself with a second meal to up his weight. Most of the weight is muscle.

He's embracing process

Briggs played in the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl and has met with many NFL teams already. While some players might be intimidated during the process, he looks at it as a chance to brush up on his skills.

"I'm nothing but thankful," he said. "Being able to get up in front of somebody and speak in a professional manner, showcase what you did, those are experiences I'll never take for granted. People thought I was crazy. I thought they (interviews) were fun. It gives you a chance to practice your public speaking as well as talk about yourself."

No favorites

"I'm unbiased," Briggs said. "If someone loves my tape enough and loves what I do enough to bring me to their team, I promise they're not going to get another guy that's going to work as hard and be as disciplined. I've played nose tackle getting 60-plus tackles a season. Year before that, I played D-end with 40-plus tackles a season. I don't think there's many D-tackles putting up those kind of numbers, let alone doing it for five years of college."

Other Bearcats flexing in Frisco

Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) will work out for NFL scouts at Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas.

Quarterbacks, receivers

Thursday morning quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends work out 8:15-11 a.m. ET. That includes Emory Jones and Dee Wiggins. Jones started 11 of 12 games for UC last year passing for 2,219 yards and 18 touchdowns and running for 560 yards and four scores. Wiggins finished 2023 with 20 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back

Running backs follow Thursday morning from 11:15 a.m to 1:45 p.m. ET. For UC that will feature Ryan Montgomery who had 320 yards rushing and a touchdown in eight games plus 11 receptions for 91 yards and two scores. Montgomery had 104 yards rushing against the Miami RedHawks and 113 against UCF. He ranks third in UC history with 688 punt return yards.

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ryan Montgomery (22) scores a touchdown in UC's win over Houston Nov. 11, 2023.

Defensive back

Taj Ward will join this group Thursday from 3:15 p.m to 6:15 p.m. ET. Ward had 55 tackles. 3.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2023.

Offensive line

The blockers go Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET with Trevor Radosevich giving it a go. The Penn transfer started the season opener against Eastern Kentucky and played in seven games overall. UC's rushing attack was No. 6 in the nation averaging 217 yards on the ground.

Defensive linemen/linebackers

In addition to Briggs being on the field from 1:30 p.m until 4 ET, Malik Vann and Daniel Grzesiak will show their skills. Vann out of Fairfield High School was the Big 12's eighth-rated edge defender according to Pro Football Focus. His UC career included 102 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 61 career games.

Malik Vann (4) celebrates a missed field goal in UC's win at Pitt last season.

Grzesiak, who also will do linebacker drills, transferred from Utah State and had 46 tackles. 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and a career-high three pass breakups.

The Big 12 event replaces the local Pro Days held on individual campuses. The NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats football sends 8 players to Big 12 Pro Day event