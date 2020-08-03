Here is Josh Rosen's role in Dolphins' QB battle behind Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick

It may seem like Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is the odd man out once again.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to be the Dolphins starter and rookie Tua Tagovailoa waiting in the wings, Rosen finds himself in a bit of an odd situation as training camp gets underway.

Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft, was brought to Miami in the 2019 offseason to compete with Fitzpatrick. A 5-11 finish helped the Dolphins land Tagovailoa in April’s draft.

Now, it appears that Rosen is an overlooked outcast, biding his time before an opportunity presents itself — either in Miami or elsewhere.

Until then, Rosen is working with Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa with hopes his performance in practice could offer some further clarity on his standing with the team.

“The vision for Josh is the same vision for every player,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday.

“Come in. It’s a new offense. New teammates. Learn the playbook. Get to know you’re teammates. Work hard in practice. Try to improve every day. Take advantage of your opportunities. Take advantage of your reps. Let your play on the field, what you do on the field will at the end of the day, you’ll earn your reps on the field based on how you play in practice.

“So, that hasn’t changed for Josh or anyone else on the roster.”

Flores declined to address whether Rosen’s representatives have reached out to the Dolphins regarding his standing or a potential trade.

Earlier this offseason, other teams inquired about Rosen’s availability, but the Dolphins were “in no hurry to trade him,” according to a report by NFL Network in May.

If Fitzpatrick sustains an injury and/or Tagovailoa is not ready to play as he continues to recover from his hip injury, Rosen’s availability could be vital to the Dolphins season.

If Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick are healthy, however, Rosen’s playing time could be non-existent.

Rosen’s potential trade value, which could be estimated as a third-day draft pick, could rise if another team loses their starting quarterback to an injury or COVID-19 concerns.

Rosen is still a relatively cheap and talented option to have on the roster. He is owed roughly $2 million in 2020 and $2.8 million in 2021, which are both fully guaranteed.

Also, Fitzpatrick is in the final year of a two-year deal he signed with Miami, which will pay him $8 million this season.

If the Dolphins trade Rosen and Fitzpatrick retires or signs with another team next year, Miami could be looking to replace two quarterbacks to back up Tagovailoa in the immediate future.

As for Tagovailoa, who received a glowing endorsement from Fitzpatrick last weekend, Flores would not specify how he has looked solely from strength and conditioning drills.

Team workouts, including 11-on-11 drills, is likely to begin on Aug. 17, which Tagovailoa could need further clearance from team doctors to participate in.

“Tua and our entire rookie group, they’re doing well,” said Flores. “I feel like to speak about one and not speak about the entire group is … I mean, they’re all working really hard. I think we’ve got a pretty solid group.

“As far as anything past their height, weight, speed, we’re not really seeing them move, change of directions, really sprint. We’re really not seeing that from anyone in my group, including Tua,” Flores added.

“ … As practice starts to ramp up and we more into the OTA and actual practices, we’ll really get an evaluation. Right now in a walkthrough setting, we’re not really seeing all that much.”

