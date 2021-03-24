Josh Reynolds has message for Titans after signing is made official

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans made the signing of wide receiver Josh Reynolds official, and shortly thereafter the 26-year-old had a message for the team and its fans on Twitter.

Reynolds has been inked to a one-year deal, although at the time of this writing it isn’t clear for how much. Barring an obscene amount of money, we’re big fans of this move, giving it an “A” grade.

Reynolds figures to be taking the role of Corey Davis, who left in free agency to the New York Jets, but of course that could change depending on what else the Titans do at the position.

Whatever the case may be, here’s a look at Reynolds’ first message to the Titans and their fans, posted on social media:

To my Titan family, so excited to be part of this awesome team and culture! Can’t wait to get this season started. #TitanUp — Joshua Reynolds (@J_Rey_11) March 23, 2021

From here, the Titans need to make at least one more move to address the position in free agency, and it appears they are intent on doing so after a rumor surfaced that they have interest in Sammy Watkins.

Whether it’s Watkins or another signing, the Titans shouldn’t be done there and must also look to the 2021 NFL draft to add depth and a more long-term solution with one of their first two picks.

Story continues

Related

Titans Twitter stunned by Giants giving Adoree' Jackson big money Grade for Titans agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds Kenny Stills: Playing with Titans in 2021 'would make sense'

List