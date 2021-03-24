Josh Reynolds has message for Titans after signing is made official
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans made the signing of wide receiver Josh Reynolds official, and shortly thereafter the 26-year-old had a message for the team and its fans on Twitter.
Reynolds has been inked to a one-year deal, although at the time of this writing it isn’t clear for how much. Barring an obscene amount of money, we’re big fans of this move, giving it an “A” grade.
Reynolds figures to be taking the role of Corey Davis, who left in free agency to the New York Jets, but of course that could change depending on what else the Titans do at the position.
Whatever the case may be, here’s a look at Reynolds’ first message to the Titans and their fans, posted on social media:
To my Titan family, so excited to be part of this awesome team and culture! Can’t wait to get this season started. #TitanUp
— Joshua Reynolds (@J_Rey_11) March 23, 2021
From here, the Titans need to make at least one more move to address the position in free agency, and it appears they are intent on doing so after a rumor surfaced that they have interest in Sammy Watkins.
🚨IT’S OFFICIAL🖊🚨
Here comes @J_Rey_11, Tennessee! @Titans #GSENation pic.twitter.com/ctJR5P0rd4
— GSE Worldwide (@GSEworldwide) March 23, 2021
Whether it’s Watkins or another signing, the Titans shouldn’t be done there and must also look to the 2021 NFL draft to add depth and a more long-term solution with one of their first two picks.
Related
Titans Twitter stunned by Giants giving Adoree' Jackson big money
Grade for Titans agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds
Kenny Stills: Playing with Titans in 2021 'would make sense'