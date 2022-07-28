Josh Naylor's ninth-inning home run lifts Cleveland Guardians over Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his solo home run, which broke a 6-6 tie, during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Josh Naylor hit a solo home run in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of three errors by Boston first baseman Franchy Cordero to beat the Red Sox 7-6 Wednesday night.

Bobby Dalbec hit two homers and drove in five runs for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of eight and 15 of 19.

Naylor connected for his 14th homer with one out off Tanner Houck (5-4).

Enyel De Los Santos (2-0) pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win. Emmanuel Clase worked a scoreless ninth for this 21st save.

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. Clase got the save in Guardians' 7-6 win. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Cleveland made it 6-all in the eighth when Nolan Jones singled and advanced to second on a wild throw by Cordero. Myles Straw doubled home the tying run.

Two of Cordero's errors came on throws. He also was involved in a strange play in the fourth when he hit a double that resulted in a pair of Cleveland errors.

Straw's RBI double capped a three-run second that included an error by Cordero as Cleveland took a 3-0 lead against Nathan Eovaldi. Dalbec homered in the bottom half.

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, scores on a double by Franchy Cordero as the ball gets away from Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (17) during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Steven Kwan hit an RBI double in the fourth as the Guardians made it 5-2 in the fourth. Dalbec's sacrifice fly in the bottom half got Boston within 5-4.

Dalbec hit his 10th homer in the sixth for a 6-5 lead.

Eovaldi went six innings, giving up three earned runs and nine hits with no walks.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill went 5⅓ innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks.

Trainer's room

Red Sox: All-Star 3B Rafael Devers, out since July 23 with right hamstring inflammation, is expected to be activated as soon as he’s eligible, without needing a rehab stint. ... left-hander Rich Hill, out since July 2 with a left knee sprain, had his scheduled rehab start on Wednesday pushed back. Depending on Boston’s bullpen usage on Wednesday, Hill could either be activated to pitch for the Red Sox on Thursday or make a rehab appearance on Thursday. ... Infielder Christian Arroyo, sidelined with a left groin strain since July 9, served as the DH for Double-A Portland on Wednesday, going 1 for 1, with a run scored, an RBI and two walks. He is scheduled to play second base on Thursday. ... Right-hander Matt Barnes, out since May 31 with right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to make his first back-to-back rehab appearances on Thursday and Friday. ... Second baseman Trevor Story, out since July 14 with a right hand contusion, is feeling better, manager Alex Cora said, but is not yet scheduled for a rehab assignment. ... Center fielder Kiké Hernández, out since June 8 with a right hip flexor strain, is scheduled to start swinging a bat on Saturday. ... Right-hander Michael Wacha, out since July 5 with right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday.

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) legs out a ground-ball single as Boston Red Sox first baseman Franchy Cordero, left, pulls away from the base during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Up next

The Red Sox and Guardians wrap up their season series on Thursday. Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (2-3, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start, opposed by right-hander Tristan McKenzie (7-6, 3.11). This will be Crawford’s second career appearance against Cleveland, first this season. He allowed five runs in a two-inning appearance against Cleveland in 2021. This will be McKenzie’s first career appearance against Boston.

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona gives Owen Miller (6) a tap on the helmet after Miller scored on a groundout by Austin Hedges during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Josh Naylor's ninth-inning home run caps Guardians rally for win