Running back Josh Jacobs didn’t travel with the rest of the Raiders when they went to Tennessee on Friday, but he will be with them for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Jacobs was left in Las Vegas after being listed as questionable to play this weekend. Jacobs the final two days of practice last week with an illness, but he’s feeling better because multiple reports say that he traveled to Nashville on his own Saturday.

He’s still listed as questionable, but having him take the trip to join the team would seem to be a good sign for his chances of being in the lineup for the matchup of winless teams.

Ameer Abdullah, Zahir White, Brandon Bolden, and Brittain Brown are the other backs for the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs joined Raiders in Tennessee on Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk