Josh Gordon's Patriots Super Bowl ring is up for auction

Josh Gordon didn’t finish the 2018 season with the New England Patriots.

But he played 11 games with the eventual Super Bowl champions before being suspended by the NFL ahead of the playoffs. For his contribution, the Patriots awarded him a ring after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

That ring is now up for sale. Heritage Auctions is promoting Gordon’s ring as the “sixth and final Patriots ring of the Brady era” while estimating its value at $100,000 or up.

Gordon suspended again

Gordon, 29, hasn’t played since being suspended by the NFL in December for a substance abuse violation while a member of the Seattle Seahawks. It was the fifth suspension of Gordon’s NFL career that has been repeatedly derailed by substance violations.

Josh Gordon' ring from the Patriots' 2018 Super Bowl season is estimated to sell for more than $100,000. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Will Gordon play in 2020?

Gordon has reportedly applied for reinstatement and hopes to play again next season. A superb talent who’s flashed All-Pro form when able to remain on the field, Gordon has played 63 of a possible 128 regular-season games since joining the NFL in 2012.

His repeated suspensions have prevented him from cashing in on a big NFL payday. According to Spotrac, Gordon has earned a total of $5.38 million over eight NFL seasons. He is regularly relegated to signing short-term, relatively low-paying deals because of the risk he presents alongside his talent.

