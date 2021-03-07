Josh Gordon scores 2 touchdowns, including game-winning Hail Mary in FCF debut

For the first time in a year and a half, Josh Gordon was playing football. It was for a different league, broadcasted through Twitch, with a completely different field and rulebook, on a Saturday in March, but he was playing football.

It's safe to say he started on a strong note.

In his Fan Controlled Football debut, Gordon both opened and closed the game with a touchdown in a 32-26 win for the Zappers. Gordon signed with Fan Controlled Football last month, joining the same team as Johnny Manziel.

The Zappers' first drive ended with a Gordon touchdown, and a high degree-of-difficulty one at that:

Gordon later kept up the scoring with a two-point conversion:

Gordon saved his finest moment for the end, with a Hail Mary touchdown catch for a walk-off win.

It seems Gordon may enjoy himself in this league, which is in its inaugural season and hopes to create an indoor spring football league with high levels of fan input.

It's unclear if Gordon will ever return to the NFL after his latest suspension; reaching an NFL field again would mean receiving something like a seventh or eighth chance. That doesn't mean his career is over, though.

