Josh Berry tops 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports at Las Vegas
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Josh Berry wins Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as JR Motorsports finishes 1-2-3.
Josh Berry wins Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as JR Motorsports finishes 1-2-3.
Hear from Josh Berry after an impressive win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he leads a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Justin Allgaier kicks off his NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a second-place finish in Saturday night's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS — Josh Berry seized opportunity and drove away from the competition Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tabbed to substitute for injured JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett, the Tennessee late-model champion Berry earned his second win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, claiming an impressive 4.396-second victory in the playoff opener. Berry, […]
Here is how the field finished behind Josh Berry in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas, and a look at the driver points.
Watch the green flag drop at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to kick off the NASCAR Playoffs for the Xfinity Series.
Kaulig Racing announced Saturday they have reached an agreement with Daniel Hemric to take over the No. 11 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2022 season. Hemric currently runs full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity, fielding the No. 18 Toyota after running a part-time schedule for JR Motorsports in 2020. In 113 […]
The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs get underway with Saturday's Round of 12 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here's what you need to know.
Report: Dolphins placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve
The Briton’s title rival will start the race from the back of the grid.
Ranger Suárez goes the distance in Phillies' 3-0 win
What college football games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 4?
How confident was Team USA after grabbing a 9-3 lead midway through play on Saturday at the Ryder Cup?
Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted off the field by a team official during the first half against Akron and later sent an angry tweet.
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
Clemson is eliminated from College Football Playoff contention in September and will miss the semifinals after six straight appearances.
While preseason top 10 teams like Clemson, Ohio State and Iowa State have losses, there are plenty of teams to come out of nowhere and start the season undefeated.
Shohei Ohtani and Willie Mays are the only two players to do this in a single season.
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
The 43rd Ryder Cup concludes Sunday at Whistling Straits. Here are Sunday's singles pairings as Team USA tries to win after taking a commanding lead.
The American did not seem happy that he had been made to putt as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.