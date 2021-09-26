Josh Berry tops 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports at Las Vegas

NASCAR.com

Kaulig Racing announced Saturday they have reached an agreement with Daniel Hemric to take over the No. 11 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2022 season. Hemric currently runs full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity, fielding the No. 18 Toyota after running a part-time schedule for JR Motorsports in 2020. In 113 […]