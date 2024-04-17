Josey Jewell: Ejiro Evero, Peter Hansen were ‘big’ in decision to sign with Panthers

Like A’Shawn Robinson before him (literally), Josey Jewell spoke about how familiarity pulled him into the Queen City.

The 29-year-old linebacker spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, his first such chat since signing with the Carolina Panthers out of free agency last month. He was asked how much the team’s coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and linebackers coach Peter Hansen, had influenced his decision and his game.

“They were definitely big to me coming here and playing,” Jewell replied. “Really enjoyed my time with them, even though it was just a year. Just the way they coach the game and they allow you to play the game and just go out there and flow and play to its true value and just go out there and findin’ the football. So that’s what I’ve enjoyed playin’ for them. Enjoyed bein’ in a specific room with Pete and he’s just a great coach.”

Josey, Pete and Ejiro spent the 2022 campaign together in Denver. That also just so happened to be the most productive season of Jewell’s NFL career—as he amassed 128 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Jewell, who inked a three-year, $22.75 million pact, is currently projected to start alongside Shaq Thompson in the middle of Carolina’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire