Jose Canseco says he wants to become manager of the ‘Sacramento A’s’

(FOX40.COM) — Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco has launched a campaign asking the team to appoint him as manager when they temporary move to Sacramento.

Canseco posted a Change.org petition on his X account on Monday, urging the public to help support his effort to get appointed as “manager of the Sacramento A’s.”

The petition, which has over 600 signatures as of Tuesday morning, says its organized by Team Canseco.

Canseco has also made it known that he wants to be considered as a candidate for the A’s managerial position when the team plans to relocate to Las Vegas.

“Jose Canseco, a former player for the Athletics, is not only familiar with the team’s culture and history, but also has a deep understanding of baseball that could be beneficial in guiding this team,” the Change.org petition reads.

The petition claims Canseco’s “leadership could bring about a new era of success” for the team as it temporary moves to Sutter Health Park and later Las Vegas.

The A’s are currently managed by Mark Kotsay, who is currently in his third season with the team.

Canseco played 17 MLB seasons with nine of them being in Oakland and was one half of the power-hitting duo “Bash Brothers” with Mark McGwire.

During his career in Oakland, Canseco was a four-time all-star and was part of the A’s last World Series championship team in 1989. Canseco hit 254 of his 462 career home runs with the A’s.

However, Canseco has become a controversial figure in baseball after admitting his use of steroids during his Oakland playing days in a book he wrote in 2005.

The A’s are set to play at Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, for three seasons starting in 2025. The team is temporary calling the Sacramento area before they make their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

The team will be simply referred to as the Athletics or the A’s with no city attached to their name during their temporary stay.

Despite saying a city won’t be attached, the team filed to trademark “Sacramento A’s

and “Sacramento Athletics.”

