José Ramírez breaks Larry Doby’s team record for go-ahead homers as Guardians top Tigers 2-1

BRIAN DULIK
·2 min read
  • Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez gestures as he runs to first base after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez gestures as he runs to first base after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo bats in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. Tigers catcher Carson Kelly is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo bats in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. Tigers catcher Carson Kelly is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (31) is congratulated by third base coach Joey Cora (56) as he runs home with a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (31) is congratulated by third base coach Joey Cora (56) as he runs home with a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez, left, jumps out of the way after forcing out Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows (22) at second in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez, left, jumps out of the way after forcing out Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows (22) at second in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo, left, walks back to the dugout past Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly, right, after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo, left, walks back to the dugout past Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly, right, after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, top left, pitches to Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, right, in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, top left, pitches to Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, right, in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Triston McKenzie pitches in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Cleveland Guardians' Triston McKenzie pitches in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene gestures as he crosses home plate with a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene gestures as he crosses home plate with a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha (21) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. Guardians' catcher Bo Naylor, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha (21) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. Guardians' catcher Bo Naylor, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, left, tags out Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan (17) at second base on an attempted steal in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, left, tags out Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan (17) at second base on an attempted steal in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, breaking Hall of Famer Larry Doby’s franchise record with his 87th career go-ahead blast and lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Ramírez’s drive off starter Jack Flaherty (0-2) hit the foul pole in right field, snapping a 1-all tie that had stood since the first. The Guardians have the second-best record in the American League at 23-12.

Riley Greene homered on the first pitch of the game for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight. The shot off Triston McKenzie was Greene’s second leadoff homer of the season and the third of his three-year career.

Nick Sandlin (3-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for the win and Emmanuel Clase earned his 11th save, moving into a four-way tie for the most in the majors.

Flaherty struck out six over six innings, extending his winless streak to 12 starts. The right-hander is 0-5 with a 5.98 ERA since defeating Toronto on Aug. 3, 2023, while pitching for Baltimore.

Will Brennan singled in Estevan Florial for Cleveland’s first run. McKenzie worked five innings, allowing one run while striking out six.

Kyle Manzardo — the Guardians’ top power-hitting prospect — made his major league debut, striking out in all three plate appearances as the designated hitter.

The 23-year-old Manzardo, acquired from Tampa Bay for pitcher Aaron Civale last July, hit .303 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 29 games with Triple-A Columbus.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland placed AL batting leader Steven Kwan on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. The two-time Gold Glove left fielder, who is hitting .353, is expected to miss four weeks with an injury that occurred Saturday against the Angels.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Wenceel Pérez (illness) returned after missing one game, walking as a pinch hitter in the sixth. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch had planned on giving the rookie another day off.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) was activated. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Kenta Maeda (1-1, 5.02 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (3-2, 5.11) in the second game of the series. Maeda picked up his first victory with Detroit last week against St. Louis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb