Jordan Spieth’s golf bag at 2024 Masters has special gold plate

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s been nine April’s since Jordan Spieth left Georgia in green.

And in case he forgot — albeit unlikely — his golf bag can serve as a reminder this week.

AT&T annually designs a commemorative bag for each major championship, according to Spieth. This year, instead of embroidering the golfer’s name in traditional bold letters, AT&T chose a different route — a golden nameplate.

“It’s a nice little accent,” Spieth said after Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest. “Every year at Augusta I get an updated bag, and it always turns out cool.”

The feature is reminiscent of the gold and rectangular nameplate that’s inside the Champions Locker Room.

In addition to the plate, the base of Spieth’s bag reads, “88th Masters Tournament” and at the top sits the Masters emblem.

Spieth, the 2015 winner, will tee off at 1:48 p.m. local time alongside Ludvig Aberg and Sahith Theegala.

