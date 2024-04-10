Watch: Jordan Spieth’s son, Sammy, is following closely in dad’s footsteps at the Par 3 Contest

If Jordan Spieth’s son is anything like he is, he’s bound to be exciting on the golf course.

Well, Sammy Spieth sure provided the crowd some good highlights during the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at the 2024 Masters. Paired with Rickie Fowler and Fred Couples, Jordan, his wife Annie and kids Sammy and Sophie were one of the first groups out during the annual competition.

And Sammy even had a couple of his own clubs. And took some swings.

Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, helped his son line up a shot on the tee before Sammy, hitting cross handed, blasted a ball toward the green.

The fans loved it.

Future Masters champion in the making? Only time will tell.

