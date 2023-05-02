Who is Jordan Love? Here's what to know about the Packers' new starting quarterback.

The Green Bay Packers are Jordan Love's team now.

After Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets last week, Love is at the top of the Packers' quarterback depth chart heading into the 2023 season.

Love was the team's first-round draft pick in 2020 and sat behind Rodgers the last three years. The Packers have taken a similar approach with Love as they did when Rodgers was a young player and succeeding Brett Favre. Both Love and Rodgers were first-round draft picks and learned behind a veteran quarterback for the same time period before getting the starting job.

Here's what you should know about Love, who signed a contract extension Tuesday, as the Packers' offseason continues.

How old is Jordan Love?

Love is still just 24. He's actually about four months younger than the Packers' fifth-round draft pick this year, Sean Clifford.

What are some of Jordan Love's highlights?

Love has played sparingly during his three years in the NFL but received positive reviews when he filled in for Rodgers last season against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road. He led two second-half scoring drives in the eventual 40-33 loss, including a touchdown pass over the middle to Christian Watson on the first. Matt LaFleur and Rodgers praised Love for his poise in the game.

Jordan Love's gave a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football Nov. 27 when he replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers.

Love started on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 when Rodgers was out after his positive COVID-19 test. Love was 19-of-34 for 190 yards and a touchdown and interception in the Packers' 13-7 loss.

What are Jordan Love's career stats?

Love has completed 60.2% of his passes (50 for 83) for 606 yards on 7.3 yards per pass, three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 79.7 rating.

When was Jordan Love drafted?

The Packers moved up four picks in the 2020 NFL draft to select Love at No. 26. Brian Gutekunst hadn't told Rodgers that he was selecting a quarterback — his likely successor — and that set off an at-times rocky relationship between the two, including Rodgers airing grievances when he finally reported to training camp in 2021. Rodgers went on to win back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021. The good times ended, though. Rodgers and the team in 2022 struggled and it led to the Packers trading their franchise quarterback less than a year after signing him to a three-year contract worth $150 million.

Story continues

Jordan Love has mostly played in the preseason during his first three years (he has one start) in the NFL but he's set to be the Packers' new starting quarterback in 2023.

What is Jordan Love's contract?

The Packers could have exercised Love's fifth-year option Tuesday, but the team went in a different direction. They gave Love, who had been on a four-year rookie contract, a one-year deal. This pays him $13.5 million guaranteed and $22.5 million in 2024, according to PackersNews' Ryan Wood. A fifth-year option would have paid Love $20 million in 2024, Wood reported.

Where did Jordan Love go to college?

Love was a three-year starter at Utah State, where he threw 60 touchdown passes, 29 interceptions and had a 60.2% completion percentage. His best season was his second year, when he had a 32:6 touchdown to interception ratio and completed 64% of his passes in leading the Aggies to an 11-2 record. His numbers dipped to 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and a 61.9% completion rate the next year as he dealt with a coaching coach and roster turnover. The team struggled to a 7-6 season.

More: Packers QB Jordan Love's quiet assertiveness evident in times of tragedy and triumph

More: Packers QB Jordan Love 'makes a lot of stuff on the football field look easy'

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Who is Jordan Love? Packers quarterback's stats, highlights, contract