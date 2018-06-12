Jordan Bell and Nick 'Swag Champ' Young went toe-to-toe for MVP of the Warriors' parade

Stephen Curry celebrated. Some of his teammates celebrated just a little harder. (Getty)

The race for 2018 NBA Finals MVP went down to the wire of Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors’ sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Kevin Durant’s dominant Game 3 and series-closing triple-double edging out Stephen Curry’s monster performances in Games 2 and 4 to grant Durant his second straight Bill Russell Trophy. And yet, somehow, the race for MVP of Tuesday’s Warriors championship parade might be even closer.

Let’s consider the contenders:

The central-casting selection for the J.R. Smith of this year’s festivities, Young — who had the line of the night (several of them, in fact) after the Warriors’ Game 4 win — showed up on Tuesday seemingly ready to borrow from former Dubs great Stephen Jackson’s playback by making love to the pressure of turning up for the occasion:

The Swag Champ is still shirtless pic.twitter.com/34SKzHajmB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





Once the parade itself got underway, the robed, shirtless 33-year-old wasted little time hopping off his party bus so that he could celebrate with the fine people of Oakland:

Nick Young, man of the people pic.twitter.com/QuQCGPlTcR — Born Salty (@cjzero) June 12, 2018





Joining Young in the jubilation: his longtime partner-in-crime, former Washington Wizards teammate and now two-time NBA champion JaVale McGee …

JaVale McGee and Swaggy P with the people pic.twitter.com/igQllaxXLD — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018

Story Continues





… who did his level best to kick things up a notch, not only going down to the street to high-five fans, but straight-up grabbing children out of the crowd and holding them aloft like Simba:

JaVale reenacted The Lion King pic.twitter.com/coboU8bKXu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





And Nick really, really wants to make sure we know how happy he is that he can share his first championship experience with JaVale:

Javale McGee and Swaggy P are shirtless twins at the Warriors parade pic.twitter.com/PfOaJipPFq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2018





Just in case we were wondering, he confirmed that he was feeling good this Tuesday …

Swaggy P: "Is there anything beyond lit? That's me" pic.twitter.com/YR6QBhsgGV — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018





… and that we should bid farewell to “Swaggy P,” and say hello to the “Swag Champ,” plus all that the transition would entail …

"All summer '18 is shirtless" pic.twitter.com/j7XtucTx4w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





… before making a clean getaway on a vehicle moving just slightly faster than the Warriors’ buses:

Nick Young aka Swaggy P aka Swag Champ is really living his best life today pic.twitter.com/FV5Ib3FGGL — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018





A pretty compelling case. However, we call to the stand …

The rookie big man began the day by sharing on social media that he’d forgotten something back at the lab …

Damn I left the Henny at home… good thing I got natural turn up — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) June 12, 2018





… before, shirtless and goggled as well, he too wound up pounding the pavement and reaching out to touch the good people of the Bay in exchange for a fresh taste of Hennessey after having gone empty:

Jordan Bell ran out of Henny so he went and found some in the crowd pic.twitter.com/rVg02CCna2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





Jordan Bell ran out of henny ….so he went and got some from the fans pic.twitter.com/XejN0zOdA7 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018





Pulled aside for an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Bell made it clear that those goggles weren’t for the kind of spray the Warriors had enjoyed in the visiting locker room at Quicken Loans Arena, because he was off that particular brand of drink:





The Warriors chose Bell with a second-round draft pick that they’d bought from the Chicago Bulls for $3.5 million, believing him to be the kind of mobile and versatile four-five who could develop into a quality supplement to what Draymond Green provides on the defensive end. Evidently, that similarity extends to trolling:

Jordan Bell got the broom pic.twitter.com/q68jGrjeGL — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018





All the excitement — and, just maybe, the Henny — seemed to get to Bell as the parade made its way toward its conclusion, leaving the young man seeking a manufactured cool breeze for some respite:

Jordan Bell needed a minute to get some airpic.twitter.com/LoFKlNIrrq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018





Still, though: a very strong showing for the rookie, indeed. But have we considered …

The two-time NBA MVP also got down and chilled with the people, soaking up sun and sprayed booze in equal measure …

Fans making it rain on Steph pic.twitter.com/qxgDcqOvUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





… before cutting off a fairly staid and normal interview to sprint away from both the microphone and his security detail to enjoy some time with a fan base that loves him more than just about any other Warrior in recent memory:

Steph Curry runs and loses his security detail to personally greet fans during Warriors Parade pic.twitter.com/8OkR2EUrI0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2018





And yet, his shirt remained on, he didn’t scream about how everyone hated him, and he managed to avoid just taking drinks out of an open bottle of liquor handed to him by a random someone he didn’t know. Responsible? Yes. What we’re looking for here? Perhaps not.

How about …

Kevin Durant

kevin durant cant open a champagne bottle and I AM LOSING IT hahahaha pic.twitter.com/ztyWMxsVgX — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) June 12, 2018





Kevin Durant legit took SIXTY seconds to open this champagne bottle. He had to hand it to someone to help him before he popped it. pic.twitter.com/pOQSs35MuU — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 12, 2018





Nope!

But what about …

Draymond Green

First, there was the shirt:

Dray with another parade shirt pic.twitter.com/ExPq6aUoT7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018





Then, there was the sequel:

WELP…. Draymond Green saw the new 'QUICKIE II" banner for the sweep (via @Money23Green) pic.twitter.com/L1JP3c5rIq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 12, 2018





And then, there was the spice:

draymond is on one pic.twitter.com/YD3M9wobCP — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) June 12, 2018





It seems like a month ago, now, that Green and Tristan Thompson tangled late in Golden State’s Game 1 win. Apparently, though, Green hasn’t forgotten his interactions with Thompson, which led to a $25,000 fine for the Cleveland big man, an invitation from Draymond to “meet him in the streets,” and a few more games of bad blood before the Warriors wrapped things up.

“We just cut from a different cloth,” Green said by way of offering a non-politically-correct answer to how the Warriors pulled off their third title win in four years. “There’s a lot of guys in this league, they saw, we just cut from a different cloth. That’s all I really got for you […] We just ain’t cut the same. I told one of them dudes from the Cavs after the game. He tried to shake my hand. I said ‘Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.’”

It’s not quite “They suck? Yup,” but one suspects the Cavs dislike it just as much.

For my money, Bell deserves the Parade MVP honors, but I wouldn’t fight you in a public square if you went another direction. The real winners, though: fans of any other NBA team who might have felt like they needed more reason to hate the Warriors. Next time you feel like you’re running empty, just take a gander back at this, and chances are you’ll find yourself full to burstin’ in no time flat … which, naturally, is just the way they like it.

More NBA coverage:

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is a writer and editor for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoosports.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Tragic accident kills Olympian Bode Miller’s child

• Team USA hoops took an insane lead in 92-point win

• Kobe takes hard line in evaluating LeBron’s legacy

• Pat Forde: Justify’s win is legitimate despite suspicion

