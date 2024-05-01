Jordan Beck records two hits in MLB debut with Rockies

Former Vol Jordan Beck made his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday with Colorado.

Beck went 2-for-4 and started in left field for the Rockies. Miami defeated Colorado, 7-6, in 10 innings. The Marlins will host Colorado on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. EDT.

Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

He played for the Vols from 2020-22.

Beck recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 70 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 37 walks and six stolen bases in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee.

Before arriving at Tennessee, Beck was selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB draft by Boston.

The former Vol was assigned to the Hartford Yard Goats on July 14, 2023.

First career at-bat ✅ First career hit ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZfoSx7epW7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 30, 2024

