Yankees prospect Jorbit Vivas having an ‘interesting’ spring training so far

Jorbit Vivas is probably not a player Yankees fans were looking forward to seeing when spring training started but maybe they should.

In two spring training games, Vivas is garnering some attention from the Yankees, and why wouldn’t he? The 22-year-old infielder has two home runs so far, including a three-run shot in Monday’s 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins that put the game out of reach.

“He’s interesting,” manager Aaron Boone said of Vivas after the game.

Those who follow this team know that Boone's words mean he and the rest of the organization have noticed what the left-handed Vivas is doing.

When the Yankees acquired LHP Victor Gonzalez from the Dodgers this offseason -- for infield prospect Trey Sweeney -- Vivas was considered a throw-in, but so far this spring he’s been anything but.

Vivas, who is ranked as the Yankees' 10th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is 2-for-3 in two games so far including those aforementioned two home runs and four total RBI.

“A lot went into trying to get the right guy in that trade that we made, and it fell on Jorbit because of that bat-to-ball that he has,” Boone said of Vivas last week via NJ.com. “I feel like he can handle second base, too. I’m excited to see him this spring for the first time getting to see him in person.

While playing well in two games doesn't mean Vivas has won an Opening Day roster spot, the Yankees’ depth at infield is questionable, at best. Oswald Peraza, who was projected to win a spot as an infield depth piece, has not necessarily impressed in his stint in the majors last season.

Neither has Oswaldo Cabrera, whose ability to also play the outfield may give him a leg-up when the 26-man roster is constructed. But Vivas could make things interesting -- there’s that word again -- as we head into March.

Last season between Double-A and Triple-A in the Dodgers’ system, Vivas batted a combined .269/.381/.407 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI. And while his primary position is at second, he does have some experience at third base. In both spring training games this season, he’s played at second, but Boone said he'll likely see time at the hot corner later this week.

If Vivas, who is on the 40-man roster, continues to show he can hit and proves he can handle the various positions around the diamond, the 22-year-old could become a dark horse candidate to break out of camp.