Jontay Porter gambling scandal rocks NBA | Good Word with Goodwill
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh discuss the NBA investigation of Raptors F Jontay Porter for his role in recent gambling irregularities. Is this the tip of the iceberg and how can the NBA future-proof itself from these scandals? Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on , or wherever you listen.