Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from NBA for violating gambling rules

The NBA has banned Jontay Porter of the Raptors for life. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors has been given a lifetime ban by the NBA for violating the league's gambling rules.

The NBA released a statement Wednesday announcing and explaining its ruling.

"A league investigation found that Porter violated league rules by disclosing, confidential information to sports fetters, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games," the statement read.

The NBA's investigation found that Porter purposely limited his participation in the Raptors March 20 game against the Sacramento Kings specifically to influence the outcome of one or more bets on his performance. Against the Nets, Porter claimed he felt ill after playing just three minutes.

The NBA also found that prior to the game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his health status to "an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor." A different individual associated with Porter also bet that Porter would underperform on March 20 as part of an $80,000 parlay he placed with an online sports book.

There's more. From January through March 2024, while traveling with the Raptors or the Raptors G-league team, Porter placed at least 13 bets on NBA games using someone else's betting account. These bets ranged $15 to $22,000, for a total of $54,094. The total payout from these vets was $76,059, resulting in winnings of $21,965. None of the bets involved any game in which Porter played, but he did bet on the Raptors to lose as part of three different parlay bets. All three bets lost.

Porter, 24, hasn't played since the NBA began investigating him for betting irregularities on March 25. The Raptors removed him from the lineup prior to that night's game against the Brooklyn Nets and he hasn't reappeared since.

This story will be updated.