Jonnu Smith to fly up 2021 fantasy TE rankings after signing with Patriots

Matt Harmon
·5 min read
Remember all those mildly famous pictures of Bill Belichick from years past enjoying destination vacations during the dawning moments of NFL free agency? While remote working is all the rage here in 2021, it appears he’s operating from a different setting as the market inches open.

Last week, the Patriots secured an option at the quarterback position by signing Cam Newton to an incentive-heavy one-year contract. He’ll get $5.1 million if he’s on the Week 1 roster but has to have a wild season and lead the Patriots to the playoffs in order to approach the $13.6 million value. All of that seems unlikely but if it did happen, that price tag would be a bargain for a high-quality starting quarterback.

In plain terms: Cam Newton’s deal is the picture-perfect textbook definition of a team-friendly contract.

It makes all the sense in the world for these two to run it back in 2021. Newton probably didn’t have a better option in terms of finding a path to a starting job. New England had zero viable alternatives in-house and wasn’t likely to be an appealing destination for the Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston tier of free-agent passers. Expect the Patriots to make another move at quarterback, likely via the NFL draft to give them a better fallback plan if/when Newton begins to break down, something they sorely lacked in 2020.

With the building blocks of a plan in place at quarterback, the next logical move was to start putting together an infrastructure to make anyone behind center’s life easier than the unmitigated nightmare Newton lived through last year.

Apparently, the Patriots’ No. 1 target among all available pass-catchers was tight end Jonnu Smith. It showed.

Belichick and Co. wasted virtually 0.0 minutes into the legal tampering window to ink Smith to a bulbous four-year, $50 million deal with $31.3 million guaranteed. Smith’s new $12.5 million average per year salary puts him just behind Travis Kelce and George Kittle among tight ends.

That might seem aggressive but I think Smith is the ideal second-contract signing for an NFL team. You want to pay for future potential and get guys on the upswing of their careers, not once-great players aging out of their apex. There’s every reason to believe Smith is on that upswing.

Smith has flashed truly special ability as a receiving tight end and has a proven pedigree as a touchdown scorer. He drew 27 percent of the Titans red-zone targets last year and found the end zone eight times. Overall Smith never finished in the 15 to 20 percent target share range for the Titans, but he’s a stone-cold lock to hit that kind of usage mark with New England given the state of their wide receiver corps. Of course, more moves are likely coming there.

One of Smith’s biggest strengths will be a huge boost to Newton and the entire Patriots’ offense. You look at that 2020 New England skill-position roster and it’s clear they completely lacked someone who could create with the ball in their hands on layup targets after Julian Edelman went down. As Next Gen Stats shows, that’s Smith’s specialty:

Just because Newton once had great success with Greg Olsen doesn’t immediately guarantee Smith and he will click. It doesn’t work like that. But Newton learned to lean on Olsen in Carolina because he stood out among their pass-catchers as an explosive tight end entering his prime who could get open over the middle of the field and do something with the ball after the catch. Smith stands out in the exact same way among the Patriots’ current receivers.

For fantasy football, you don’t want to go wild with your expectations for Smith. However, given the state of the tight end position after the consensus top-four players (Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews) and his realistic path to push for 80 targets combined with his own tantalizing skill-set, it’s worth getting excited. I could see Smith settling into the TE6 to TE9 range by the time we’re drafting in August.

The Patriots weren't done after landing Smith. In addition to adding some more defensive players to the mix, they also brought in a pair of wide receivers. Nelson Agholor was signed to a two-year deal and former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year contract.

The Raiders completely changed Agholor's role last year by making him their chief vertical receiver. His 15.1 average depth of target was by far the highest mark of his career. If Newton has any juice left in his arm, he just got an underrated downfield threat. Bourne is less of a known quantity but did flash some potential when called upon as an injury replacement for San Francisco.

It didn't come via the most jaw-dropping big names but the Patriots quietly just remade an offense that desperately needed a facelift. There could be some potential fantasy value in New England this coming season. That's at least saying something after this was a total wasteland in 2020.

    Nate Ebner, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, will return from NFL to compete for a place on the US Olympic men's rugby sevens team. Ebner played rugby as a child in Dublin, Ohio, at Ohio State and for US junior teams, then sought and won a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, when rugby union returned to the fold after more than 90 years. On Monday, USA Rugby announced that the New York Giants safety and special teams player was joining a group of around 30 men seeking one of 12 spots in Tokyo later this year. "We are very excited to welcome Nate back into the pack," said the USA coach, Mike Friday. "Nate is an authentic, good man who carries himself with humility, has a burning desire to achieve and a passion to embed rugby and its values in the American sporting landscape. He is a Dawg, a Pioneer and will be up for the challenge." Under Friday, an Englishman who often refers to his hard-working players as "dawgs" ("Pioneers" is a reference to a 2018 documentary), the US men finished second on the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, qualifying for Tokyo behind only Fiji, winners of Olympic gold in Rio. The Eagles finished that tournament a disappointing eighth. "Not getting a medal in that last Olympics is something that really bothers me," Ebner said. "When I reflect on what's important in my life, if I'm being honest, that was high priority. People say, 'You were the guy who won a gold medal in the Olympics,' and I'm like, 'No, we didn't win a medal.' "… I thought that we had the team to do it, and as I look at the growth in the last five years, we definitely have an even better chance this time around. It's something I would really like to be a part of." Ebner is now 32 – relatively old for an international sevens player, though Perry Baker, once a wide receiver now twice world sevens player of the year, is 34. "I've been playing NFL football for the last [nine] years and that's not easy on your body," Ebner said. "Over 30 in the NFL is an old person. In rugby, there are some older guys but really it's not about me being 32 in rugby, it's the journey I've had. "There are guys who are 24 and they've had all kinds of injuries. Everyone's personal situation is different with their body and their age and the wear they've had to endure, so hopefully I can hold up." The coronavirus pandemic played havoc with sevens, ending the 2020 calendar early, but the US men and women played in Madrid last month. The Olympics were delayed too but the rugby is now scheduled for 26 to 28 July – around the start of NFL training. "The physical, cardiovascular demands of this game are through the roof relative to football and it's not even close," Ebner said. "We don't get to stop every six seconds after the play is over. It's just absurd. [In 2016], physically what it took for really six to eight weeks to get myself where I needed to be was extremely difficult. At least this time around I know what to expect physically because I've been through it. "Obviously, you have to assess where you're at, but you would hope within a week of competition I'm back and I'm in shoulder pads and a helmet and I'm out there trying to get us ready to win some football games." It will all add to a remarkable personal story which Ebner will tell in an autobiography due out in May, under the subtitle A Father's Code and a Son's Path. Jeff Ebner was murdered 13 years ago. Ebner has since worn a bracelet featuring his father's motto, now his own book's title: Finish Strong. Speaking to the Guardian in 2016, as he first aimed to return to rugby, he said: "I think Dad would be proud of me and I'm proud he was my Dad."

    AstraZeneca announced Sunday a comprehensive review has found "no evidence" that its COVID-19 vaccine causes an increased risk of blood clots.Why it matters: Authorities in Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have paused administering the vaccine because of clotting concerns, per Reuters. Austria suspended its AstraZeneca rollout while authorities investigated the death of one person who had received a dose, per Reuters.What they're saying: AstraZeneca said in a statement that it had conducted a "careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union" and the United Kingdom.It showed "no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the company said.There have been 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported across this region among those given the vaccine, per AstraZeneca."This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines," it noted. "Furthermore, in clinical trials, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled."Of note: European Medicines Agency is investigating incidents of blood clots concerning AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, developed with Oxford University.But the agency has said the benefits "currently still outweigh risks."The big picture: AstraZeneca has been authorized for use in the EU and also by the World Health Organization, paving the way for the COVAX initiative that's designed to ensure that every country has access to COVID-19 vaccines.The company is expected to file for U.S. approval later this month or early April, according to Reuters.

