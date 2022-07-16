Jonathan Kuminga hits spin cycle, unleashes vicious Summer League poster slam

'Play of the summer!': JK hits spin cycle before vicious poster jam originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was just a matter of time.

In the Warriors' fourth game in the Las Vegas Summer League against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga unleashed one of his patented poster dunks, spinning through the lane and throwing it down over Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

ESPN's play-by-play analyst John Schriffen couldn't help but scream and exclaim that it was the "play of the summer."

Kuminga had countless thunderous dunks during his rookie campaign with the Warriors, and the 19-year-old didn't disappoint the crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center with this poster jam.

Kuminga finished Friday's 90-82 loss to the Thunder with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. He was coming off two consecutive strong games in Vegas, scoring 28 and 29 points, respectively, after having the "worst game of his life" during his first game of the summer.

Friday's game marks the final summer league game for the Warriors, so Kuminga certainly gave Dub Nation one more highlight to replay over and over again before the 2022-23 season starts in the fall.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast