Jon Jones reportedly under police investigation for allegedly threatening, assaulting drug testing agent

Jon Jones is accused of assaulting and threatening a drug testing agent. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Police are investigating UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a drug testing agent, per multiple reports on Saturday.

Crystal Martinez, an agent for Drug Free Sport, filed a report with Albuquerque police on April 5 after visiting Jones' home on March 30, according to MMA Fighting. She was there to collect a sample as part of the UFC’s anti-doping program, which transitioned into CSAD in December 2023 following USADA's departure.

Details in the police report include Martinez claiming to have been "terrified" but unable to call authorities because Jones had allegedly taken her phone.

Jones addressed the allegations via Instagram, saying that the encounter ended amicably. He was celebrating a friend's birthday party during the random test and was irritated by Martinez and Jerome's lack of professionalism, he said.

"Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all," Jones wrote. "I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."

He paired his statement with a surveillance video showing the testers giving him a high five and a fist bump as they left.

Martinez reportedly told authorities that she and another testing agent, identified as Jerome, arrived at the garage in Jones' residence to conduct a urine test around 4 p.m. In the report, she described Jones as initially "cooperative" until Jerome came back and reportedly communicated that Jones was struggling to pee. She reportedly suggested a blood test instead, leading Jones to allegedly become "tense and puffed up."

Throughout the report, Martinez noted that Jones seemed intoxicated and "bugged." She reportedly told police that Jones asked if she and Jerome had money because he was going to sue them. Jones allegedly proceeded to pick up her phone, which she had placed on a table, and recorded the agents.

"Here f****** Jerome and his girlfriend in my garage," an officer reportedly heard Jones say in the video. Martinez reportedly claimed Jones then put her phone in his pocket before allegedly got in her face and said, “Why you f****** people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house … they end up dead.”

Martinez wanted to terminate the test at that point but she was nervous Jones would retaliate due to the consequences of failing to provide a sample, she reportedly told police. Jerome's girlfriend was parked in Jones' driveway, which allegedly seemed to upset the UFC star. After the vehicle was moved, Jones eventually agreed to attempt to provide a urine sample again and handed Martinez her phone, she said in the report.

While Jones was providing the sample, Martinez reportedly called her boss and said she was threatened and scared. After she left, she filed an internal report and expressed her desire to press charges. She reportedly claimed her boss advised her to wait to hear from UFC representatives and later attempted to talk her out of filing a report.

Jones will be issued a summons, according to the report.