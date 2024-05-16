John Wallace, Louisville's career leader in field goals and attempts, dies. His 384 points rank 2nd

FILE - Louisville place kicker John Wallace (45) watches as his second of three field goal attempts goes through the uprights in a 20-10 win over Wake Forest in a NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. Former Louisville place kicker John Wallace, whose school-record 66 career field goals included two in a 2013 Sugar Bowl upset of Florida, has died, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. He was 31.(AP Photo/Garry Jones, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville place kicker John Wallace, whose school-record 66 career field goals included two in a 2013 Sugar Bowl upset of Florida, has died. He was 31.

The school announced Wallace’s death on Wednesday in a release that did not specify a cause.

Wallace helped the Cardinals reach four consecutive bowl games from 2012-15, highlighted by the 33-23 victory over the Gators in New Orleans. He made 10 of his first 11 attempts as a freshman, with the miss from 57 yards, and finished 16 of 21. His total that season included a 30-yarder in overtime to beat Cincinnati 34-31.

Wallace made 20 of 24 kicks in 2013 as Louisville posted a school-best 12-1 record including a Russell Athletic Bowl victory. His 85 career attempts are also a school record, while his 384 points stand second and 78% field goal conversion rate fourth among kickers.

The Elizabethtown, Kentucky, native ranks eighth overall in scoring at Louisville.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football