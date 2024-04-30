John Calipari, Arkansas land huge addition via transfer portal

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed one of the top players in the transfer portal.

Former Tennessee star Jonas Aidoo has committed to Arkansas. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander was the first to report the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late Monday. Aidoo entered the transfer portal on April 11.

More big portal news, pun intended: Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo has committed to John Calipari and Arkansas, sources tell @CBSSports. Aidoo was one of the best defensive bigs in the country last season and averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 29, 2024

At 6’11”, 245 pounds, Aidoo is one of the top big men in the nation. He averaged 11.4 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for Tennessee last season, helping the Volunteers reach the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Those numbers earned Aidoo an All-SEC selection.

On3 had Aidoo rated as the No. 10 overall player and No. 3 center in the transfer portal.

Aidoo had three games of 20 or more points in his junior season at Tennessee, including 23 in the Volunteers’ 92-63 blowout win over the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 14.

Aidoo later confirmed the report in a post to his official Instagram account.

Aidoo is the fifth addition to the Arkansas roster since Calipari was named the Razorbacks’ head coach earlier this month. Aidoo joins a roster that includes former Kentucky forward/center Zvonimir Ivisic and four-star recruits Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire