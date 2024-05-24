Joey Wendle signs with Braves on big-league deal after being released by Mets

Joey Wendle is staying in the NL East.

Just days after being designated for assignment and officially released by the Mets, the veteran infielder has joined the Atlanta Braves on a major league deal.

Wendle originally signed with New York this offseason with hopes of him bringing some speed, defensive versatility, and a veteran bat off the bench.

The 34-year-old struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, though, committing numerous physical and mental errors over the opening few weeks of the season.

With the team needing a spark on offense, the Mets decided to part ways and bring up slugging prospect Mark Vientos, who has quickly taken hold of the third base job.

Wendle officially hit the open market this week, and now he lands back in the division with the second place Braves.

He is now the third depth infielder to leave New York for their division rivals over the first few months of this season, joining the likes of Luis Guillorme and Zack Short.