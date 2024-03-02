Joey Votto says he's had 10 times more analyst job offers than playing offers

Longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has made it clear in recent videos he's posted that he's disappointed to remain a free agent with MLB spring training under way.

During an appearance Friday on "The Dan Patrick Show," Votto acknowledged that his morale is "as low as it gets, and at this rate, I don't see it getting any better."

Votto added that he was hopeful that a "Dan Patrick push" would get him a job.

"Funny enough, I've had 10 times the analyst jobs over this offseason than I have had any baseball offers," Votto told Patrick. He said the extent of his offers from MLB teams have been "just chatter (and) just talk (with) no firm offer yet."

Patrick asked Votto whether he thinks his beard his helping or hurting his cause.

"I don't know if it's making a difference. I can tell you it's a reflection of my emotional state," Votto joked.

Last October, Votto told Patrick he wanted to play "at least one more year."

Votto told Patrick in 2022 that he needed the Mason native to call him "future Hall of Famer Joey Votto" instead of asking him what he needs to be a Hall of Famer.

