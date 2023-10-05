Joel Embiid, reigning NBA MVP, commits to Team USA for 2024 Olympics, per reports

Team USA gets Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will make his Olympic debut and play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games, according to multiple reports.

The six-time All-Star met with Team USA executive director Grant Hill two days before informing him of the decision Thursday morning, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported.

Hill reportedly went to Fort Collins to speak with Embiid, who is there to participate in training camp with James Harden and the rest of the 76ers.

Embiid, the reigning league MVP, had three options to weigh before making this decision. He was born in Cameroon and has dual citizenship in France and America, setting the stage for a longstanding recruiting battle.

France went as far as issuing the 7-footer an Oct. 10 deadline in September to expedite a commitment, and it appears he didn't need those extra five days to make up his mind.

As of Monday, Cameroon seemed all but ruled out of the running for Embiid's services this summer, but not because he didn't want to play for his native nation.

"My goal is to play in the Olympics. I love all three options. Cameroon, I’m born there, I’m from there and I always want to represent my country. But the goal is also to play in the Olympics," he said. "If we had a chance, or if we would qualify for the Olympics, that will be an easy decision. But that’s still up in the air [because Cameroon still has to qualify for the 12-team Paris field next July]. And I really do want to play in the Olympics.”

Embiid made those comments at Media Day, during which prominent players across the league offered pledges to Team USA. The list of interested stars is headlined by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, NBA all-time scorer LeBron James, and two-time finals MVP Kevin Durant.

The outpouring of interest in the Olympics comes after the United States failed to medal in its second consecutive World Cup.

This story will be updated.