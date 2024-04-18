Joe Schoen: Giants are giving Darren Waller his time and space to decide on retirement

Giants tight end Darren Waller has been saying all offseason that he might retire, but he hasn't made a decision. The Giants seem OK with that.

General Manager Joe Schoen said today that the Giants are giving Waller the time and space he needs to decide on his future.

Schoen said the Giants hope Waller's decision comes in the "short term" but that the Giants haven't given him a deadline.

The 31-year-old Waller was traded to the Giants last offseason and finished the season with 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. He has a $10.5 million base salary and is scheduled to cost $14.1 million against the Giants' salary cap this season.