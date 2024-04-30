What Joe Burrow texted Jermaine Burton after Bengals drafted WR

New Cincinnati Bengals wideout Jermaine Burton didn’t need to wait long to hear from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Let the third-round pick dubbed a steal of the draft tell it, Burrow had Burton’s number and texted him not long after the Bengals called his name during the 2024 NFL draft.

Here’s Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com capturing the moment, plus Burton’s ties to a guy Bengals fans know as Housh:

“It’s Joey B. Whenever you’re around, hit me up and we’ll get some work.” Burton, going back to work some more with former Bengals Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh in California, also can’t wait to hook up with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burton has made it clear that he’s ready to link up with everyone and get to work this summer, which is good — he could be the third wideout on the field alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins by the time the season starts.

