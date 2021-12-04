Joe Burrow has same clean pocket PFF grade as Tom Brady

As if you needed any more reason to think Joe Burrow’s second NFL season has been nothing short of fantastic, this little factoid regarding quarterback performance in a clean pocket from Pro Football Focus will be sure to tickle your fancy.

There are two quarterbacks currently tied for the highest passing grade for a quarterback from a clean pocket. One is the aforementioned is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The other is…Tom Brady. Yep. Burrow is currently tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer and future Hall of Famer in a critical metric.

See what can happen when the offensive line works well? Give plenty of credit to Frank Pollack and the incredible job he has done with that unit.

Highest passing grade from a clean pocket 🥇 Joe Burrow – 92.8

🥇 Tom Brady – 92.8 pic.twitter.com/Syxue5O58H — PFF (@PFF) December 2, 2021

Of course, we’re not sitting here saying Joe Burrow is on the same level as the GOAT. But the potential Burrow continues to flash is as exciting as a kid in a candy store. Just imagine how far this offense can really go.

