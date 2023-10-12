Joe Burrow’s dominance vs. Cardinals nets him weekly award

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t shatter as many records or historical landmarks as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase during the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

But he does have as many awards exiting the big showing.

While Chase won the AFC offensive player of the week honors, Burrow takes home a different one — The FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Go figure, right? Burrow, seemingly the healthiest he’s been all season, went 36-of-46 for 317 yards and three touchdowns with a 108.1 rating (Chase caught 15 of those for 192 and all three scores).

Based on what Burrow showed in practice on Wednesday, he might be even closer to 100 percent in Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire