Joe Burrow called his own plays vs. Titans when headset went out

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took nine sacks, yet led his team to an AFC divisional round win over the Tennessee Titans.

And it turns out that might not be the most impressive part.

Per Burrow himself during the AFC championship game media session on Wednesday, he had to call some of his own plays against the Titans because his headset went out.

“Never been in that position before,” Burrow said, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “That was kind of exciting for me. Zac always jokes don’t pretend like the headset goes out so you can call your own plays. All of them worked, That was fun.”

Tight end C.J. Uzomah also commented on this during the session, simply saying it was an impressive display of Burrow’s football IQ to act as the offensive coordinator out there.

Impressive indeed — Burrow is, after all, only a second-year passer who had his rookie season cut short by injury.

Burrow didn’t throw a touchdown while racking up 348 yards, but his team won and is through to the AFC title game. To hear he’s calling his own plays in a playoff game in a hostile environment like that is good news, to keep it simple as possible.

