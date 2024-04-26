Jinichiro Kozuma leads the way after round one of LIV Golf Adelaide 2024

The LIV Golf League is Down Under this week at The Grange Golf Club in Australia, and Jinichiro Kozuma holds a one-shot lead at 9 under.

Kozuma made seven birdies and an eagle during his bogey-free effort and will tee off Saturday one shot ahead of Carlos Ortiz (8 under) and Danny Lee (8 under). Lee and Kozuma are both team members of Iron Heads GC.

“Today my putting was really good,” Kozuma told the media after signing his card. “It was really hot. I had some troubles here and there, but my putting was there to help me get through pars, and it was all about the putting today.”

Mito Pereira, Peter Uihlein, Andy Ogletree and Anirban Lahiri are tied for seventh at 7 under, while Matt Jones and Brendan Steele share eighth place at 6 under.

As for the big names, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are 5 under and Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith are 4 under.

On the team side, Torque GC is 20 under and one shot ahead of the Iron Heads.

The Watering Hole was so lit on Day 1… 🔥#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/ACI34wOcEw — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek