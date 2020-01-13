Jimmy Johnson gets surprise announcement that he won induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

One day after Bill Cowher delivered a touching on-air moment when he was surprised with the news he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, another football legend got choked up when told that he will join the icons of pro football.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was surprised Sunday evening on Fox’s NFL halftime show when HOF president and CEO David Baker told him that he will join Cowher as one of 15 inductees for the 2020 centennial class, which was decided by a blue-ribbon panel last Wednesday in Canton, Ohio.

Incredible moment.



Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out live on TV he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

Johnson and Cowher are the first football legends to receive notice of his selection this year.

The other 13 will be revealed on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show on Wednesday. That group will be composed of 10 senior candidates (players who last played 25 years ago but slipped through the regular HOF process) and three contributors (someone other than a player or a coach). From there, the rest of the 2020 class will be selected through the typical annual process, with a separate 48-person selection committee meeting a day before the Super Bowl to select five inductees from a list of 15 finalists.

Johnson, 76, coached the Cowboys from 1989-1993 and guided Dallas from a 1-15 record in 1989 to back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1992 and 1993. He led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances during that period, and posted an 89-68 record as the coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1996-1999.

Congrats to @JimmyJohnson on joining the @ProFootballHOF! I wonder if @AdamSandler knew he had two future Hall of Famers in the stands watching Bobby Boucher in The Waterboy? pic.twitter.com/F9WUoycT05 — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) January 13, 2020

