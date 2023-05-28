Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract includes waiver over foot injury

Remember when Jimmy Garoppolo‘s contract took some time to get resolved and they sent the reporters who were gathered for a press conference home.

The story was there’s nothing to see here. As is often the case, the truth is that there was. (But, of course, anyone who ever points out that dynamic gets labeled a “conspiracy theorist.”)

PFT has obtained Garoppolo’s contract. It contains a critical final clause — Addendum G — that addresses the foot injury Garoppolo suffered during the 2022 season, and for which he had surgery after signing with the Raiders.

Addendum G is a waiver and release. In the first paragraph, the waiver acknowledges that, without it, Garoppolo would not pass the team’s physical “because of a preexisting medal and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player’s left foot and that the Club would not enter into an NFL Player Contract with Player.” It’s the injury he suffered during the 2022 regular season, opening the door for Brock Purdy to play.

In the second paragraph, Garoppolo expressly acknowledges and waives the risk of further injury, including potential “permanent disability” by continuing his career. “Player also understands that such condition has decreased his ability to play professional football,” the waiver states, “and that continuing to play professional football may result in deterioration, aggravation, or re-injury of the existing conditions rendering Player physically unable to perform the services that would be required of Player by an NFL Player Contract.”

In the third paragraph, Garoppolo expressly assumes all risks of continuing to play, despite the condition.

In the fourth paragraph, Garoppolo waives all claims against the Raiders, the league, and anyone else who could be responsible for anything related to the condition.

In the fifth paragraph, Garoppolo agrees that any disputes regarding whether any injury involves the conditions specified in the waiver “shall be resolved in the discretion of Club’s physician,” while also preserving the player’s ability to seek a second opinion.

The contract preserves the team’s ability to terminate the agreement with no further obligation, “for any reason related to the Waiver and Release attached as Addendum G.” The waiver becomes null and void if at any time during the 2023 season, Garoppolo passes a physical exam, is active for at least one regular-season game, and does not suffer re-injury to his left foot in the manner described in Addendum G.

As originally negotiated, Garoppolo had an $11.25 million signing bonus and a base salary of $11.25 million for 2023. The foot injury resulted in the Raiders removing the signing bonus, with the full $22.5 million becoming base salary in 2023.

He won’t get any of it until he passes a physical. In the interim, the Raiders can cut him “for any reason related” to Addendum G.

The elimination of the signing bonus and the presence of Addendum G explains the delay in getting the deal done. And it underscores the possibility that Garoppolo might never play for the Raiders — and he might never get paid a penny by them.

