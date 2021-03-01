Jimmy G’s no-trade clause, Travis Benjamin’s return, River Cracraft and other 49ers news

We have reached the end of another week of the offseason and it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Here are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





WR Travis Benjamin ret to return after opt-out

San Francisco dealt with a number of injuries at receiver last season. They could have used Benjamin, who opted out of the season. Benjamin doesn't regret it but missed it, and he is eager to return in 2021.

Jimmy Garoppolo's no-trade clause unlikely to come into play this offseason

The 49ers have supported Jimmy Garoppolo but that doesn't mean they haven't looked at upgrading at quarterback. Garoppolo holds some leverage as he has a no-trade clause in his contract. However, as Niner Wire managing editor Kyle Madson notes, it isn't likely to be a factor. He will either accept any potential trade or would get cut.

Niners re-sign WR River Cracraft

Cracraft played nine games for the 49ers, returned five punts and caught six passes. He re-signed for the 2021 season.

Free agents the Niners could lose to the Jets

Robert Saleh, who was the 49ers' defensive coordinator for four seasons, now is the head coach of the New York Jets. Some 49ers free agents could follow Saleh, something we see happen with all new coaches. Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson details eight players who could sign with the Jets.

Why a Sam Darnold trade might make sense

While it appears that the 49ers will roll on with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in 2021, Kyle Madson explains why trading for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold might make sense for the Niners.

