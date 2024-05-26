Jimmies track and field compete at NAIA National Championships

May 25—MARION, Ind. — The University of Jamestown track and field teams competed at the NAIA National Championships from Wednesday, May 22 to Friday, May 24, at Indiana Wesleyan University's Track and Field Complex.

The Jimmies had three athletes competing, Dawson Sedivec, Jordan Morale and Stephanie Chadduck. Morales came in 14th in the discus with a throw of 48.40 meters. Sedivic finished his career on a high note with a sixth-place finish in the hammer throw thanks to a throw of 58.13 meters, which is a new school record. His sixth-place finish means that he is also an NAIA All-American.

Chadduck finished her freshman season with an 11th-place finish in the high jump with a 1.68-meter leap, setting a new personal record.

The Jimmies men's track and field team finished in a seven-way tie for 62nd with three points. The men's event was won by the University of the Cumberlands with 64 points. The women's event was won by the University of British Columbia with 137 points.