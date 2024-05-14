Jimmie Johnson to join NBC Sports for four races in 2024

NASCAR Hall of Famer and Legacy Motor Club driver/co-owner Jimmie Johnson will join NBC Sports’ broadcast team for four races during the 2024 season, NBC Sports announced Tuesday.

The seven-time Cup Series champion will do his own version of the double, taking part in NBC’s live pre-race and race coverage for the May 26 Indianapolis 500 before competing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that night.

RELATED: 2024 Cup Series schedule

Johnson, who previously contributed to studio coverage for the 2021 Indianapolis 500, will serve as an analyst for three NASCAR Cup Series races this season, including the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 26 from Daytona International Speedway and the YellaWood 500 on Oct. 6 at Talladega Superspeedway, one of three races in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Not the history I dreamed of making as a kid, but life always brings new adventures. I'm extremely excited to be taking on the double with @NBCSports. 👉 https://t.co/Dl2Hb5nY5T pic.twitter.com/QIVEQfviXZ — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 14, 2024

Johnson will also be on the broadcast team for an event where he also plans to race, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Nov. 10 from Phoenix Raceway.

“To have the opportunity to experience ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing‘ once again is such an honor,” said Johnson in a press release. “I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021, and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality. Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special.”

This story will be updated.