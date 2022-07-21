Jimbo, Why do you talk so FAST?

Joey Ickes
·1 min read
In this article:
Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher has never met a microphone he didn’t love, and on Thursday he got the opportunity to take center stage at SEC media days.

Jimbo likely expected to receive questions from reporters about recruiting, name image and likeness, conference realignment, his quarterback competition, Nick Saban, and the College Football Playoff.

But one question he didn’t foresee?

“Jimbo… How do you talk so fast?”

Of course, Fisher didn’t hesitate for a second before he quipped:

“You gotta get your thoughts out, How long do you want to be here? I give you lots of information in a short amount of time. I’m a reporter’s dream! Dadgum. How could y’all complain about that? … Heck, I get you in and get you out.”

See the full exchange in the video below.

