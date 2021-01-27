Penguins GM Jim Rutherford abruptly resigns for personal reasons

Jim Rutherford suddenly stepped down as Pittsburgh Penguins general manager on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. (Getty)

Jim Rutherford is stepping down as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Citing personal reasons, the team announced on Wednesday Rutherford’s decision to resign. Penguins assistant general manager Patrik Allvin — a Rutherford protege — has been promoted to interim GM while “the search for a new GM will begin immediately,” per a statement released on the team’s website.

“It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena,” Rutherford said.

“I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it's a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away."

Rutherford has been GM of the Penguins since the 2014-15 campaign, finding quick success in leading the club to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 while making the playoffs every season he’s been at the helm.

Prior to his time with the Penguins, Rutherford spent two decades as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes and Hartford Whalers franchise, winning the Cup with the Canes in 2006. Rutherford also played the better part of 13 NHL seasons in the NHL as a goaltender.

