Jim Nantz and Tony Romo knew the Cowboys' punt hit the scoreboard. Why didn't officials?

Replays showed that a fourth-quarter punt by the Cowboys' Bryan Anger hit the giant scoreboard above the field at Arlington's AT&T Stadium during the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 2 loss.

Officials reviewed the play and didn't have enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. If they'd determined that the ball hit the scoreboard, Anger would've had to punt again.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters afterwards that it was "frustrating" and a "big play in the game."

Here's what CBS' broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had to say about the officials' ruling:

Nantz: "It hit the bottom of the scoreboard. It hit the giant 60-yard-long - video screen."

Romo: "He's asking someone - did it? Did it hit? That's a re-do. That's a re-do."

Nantz: "There's three or four players that were pointing up. In your parlance, we'll call it a mulligan since you're on that golf kick."

Romo: "That's a good point. Usually my re-dos are - ah, it was a little - did hit a house, usually not the ceiling. You see it go up there."

Nantz: "You remember when this first opened, everybody was saying, 'Wow. Is anybody ever going to hit it?' And it's happened. It's happened several times in games that we've been here for."

Romo: "Yeah. If these guys wanted to just punt it straight up in the air, they could hit it. Right, but it's like you're trying to get maximum launch and maximum distance …"

(Officials announce they're reviewing)

Romo: "They're reviewing if it hit. Well here's the best thing: When a ball goes up, it comes down at a certain time. When it's an extra four seconds later, it hit it."

Nantz: "And there were five or six players who were pointing up to the top of the board in that direction."

Romo: "Yep, you can see it right there. It totally hit it on that view."

Nantz: "Either that or (Trent) Taylor was 20 yards off on the anticipation of where that was going to land."

Romo: "It's a hard one. You don't usually get a camera at the 50 going straight up to the -"

Nantz: "OK, fellas, we don't need to confirm this anywhere - I think everybody knows that that was … let's go!"

Romo: "Oh, they're saying it didn't? They're saying that they don't have confirmation that it did. So they're gonna actually - it looks like they're moving down now. Which is probably a help for the Cowboys, since they had it down. Wow! Because you don't have confirmation. Right? You can't overturn it?"

Nantz: "I guess so. A lot of circumstantial evidence though. Bengals want a re-kick."

Romo: "There's Darrin Simmons - (Bengals) special teams coach. He's like you've got to be kidding me. We saw it! It hit it! Oh no! We've got the view (new camera angle) to see now! The problem is we just took so much time - are they going to go stop it now? Run the play!"

Later in the fourth quarter, an official threw a flag on a shot the Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch delivered on Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst that appeared to be a hit on a defenseless receiver. After they picked up the flag, CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said he thought Vander Esch should have been penalized.

