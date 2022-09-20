Jim Kelly, Marv Levy pump up Bills crowd before kickoff vs. Titans (video)
What a moment it was.
Jim Kelly was announced as the “legend of the game” for Week 2’s Bills-Titans meeting on Monday Night Football. He did a great job himself as the Hall of Fame QB was tasked with exciting the crowd before kickoff.
What was really incredible was former Bills head coach Marv Levy making surprise appearance.
The Hall of Fame coach went above and beyond, as the man who turned 97 in August, took the microphone and belted out his famous quote: “Where else would you rather be…?”
Check it out in the clip shared below by the team:
"Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"
Nowhere else, Marv. Nowhere else. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VvnGfbSNwI
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 19, 2022
Related
Bills' Mitch Morse questionable to return vs. Titans
Bills elevate DTs Brandin Bryant, C.J. Brewer from practice squad
Report: Bills WR Gabe Davis out vs. Titans